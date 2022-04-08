Journalist Pete O’Rourke has backed the likes of Brentford and Leeds United to snap up Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson this summer, providing the Reds don’t earn promotion from the Championship.

Nottingham Forest currently sit in 5th place of the Championship table. Steve Cooper’s side look good to finish inside the top-six this season and stake their claim for promotion to the Premier League.

But there’s a sense that, if Forest don’t earn promotion this season, then Cooper will lose a number of his top players. As well as his on loan stars being set to depart, the likes of Johnson and Joe Worrall could well move on if Forest are a Championship side going into next season.

And having his say on Johnson’s future, journalist O’Rourke has said:

“Forest will be hoping they can keep hold of Brennan Johnson by winning promotion to the Premier League themselves this season, but if they don’t, I think they’re going have a massive battle to keep hold of him.

“I think Leeds, Brentford, all those clubs they’re probably in the middle of the Premier League down near there. Maybe the bottom end of it will be looking at Johnson as somebody they can see as someone who could improve their squad.”