Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley says he expects Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, Kieron Freeman and Jayden Reid to be back fit for pre-season.

Portsmouth are without the trio for the remainder of this campaign.

The club are currently sat in 10th place and are 12 points off the play-offs with seven games left of the season to play.

Pompey are back in action this weekend against Cheltenham Town away.

Asked about how Hackett and Freeman are doing, Cowley has said, as per a report by Hampshire Live:

“Steadily really because of the fact we have got the summer and we don’t need to accelerate the process.”

On whether they’ll be back for pre-season training this summer:

“Yes and Jayden Reid as well.”

Portsmouth injury latest

Hackett-Fairchild suffered a rupture to a lateral ligament in early March which has seen him sidelined since. He has been missed since then after having an impressive season at Fratton Park.

He has made 34 appearances in all competitions this term, chipping in with five goals and three assists. The Londoner has been operating in a new left-wing back role as well.

Portsmouth swooped sign to sign Freeman last summer to add more experience to their defensive department and he has since played 25 times for the Hampshire outfit.

Since being released by Sheffield United in 2020, he has had spells at Swindon Town and Swansea City and seems to have found a home with Cowley’s side.

He picked up a concussion and ankle injury in February and has been out of action over recent times.

Youngster Reid joined the club in July after impressing on trial but has struggled for first-team minutes. He has played for the likes of Birmingham City, Barrow and Walsall in the past.