Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi has provided an injury update on key first-team pair Michal Helik and Cauley Woodrow.

Barnsley will be without Helik for the next three games, whilst Woodrow is poised to return to training on Monday.

The Tykes are currently embroiled in a relegation battle in the Championship and remain without the pair for this weekend’s trip to Millwall.

Their hopes of survival were dealt a big blow this week following Reading’s win over Stoke City and they are now eight points from safety with seven games left of the season to play.

On Helik’s situation, Asbaghi has said, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle:

“The worst case is that he is out for the season but our ambition is he can come back before the end. It depends how he reacts when he starts training again, and right now he is not training at all.”

On Woodrow:

“Just because he can train with the squad, it doesn’t mean he can play the next game. He has been out for a really long time.”

Barnsley latest

Helik was on international duty with Poland earlier this month and helped his country qualify for the World Cup last this year.

However, injury struck on his return to Oakwell and he has been ruled out for some crucial games to come.

He played a key role in the club getting into the play-offs in the last campaign under former manager Valerien Ismael but now runs the risk of playing in League One next term.

Woodrow has been massively missed by Barnsley over the past couple of months and getting him back for the remaining few games will be a huge boost.

The former Fulham man has made 151 appearances for the Yorkshire club since making the move there in 2019 and has fired 53 goals.

Asbaghi’s side take on a Millwall team tomorrow who still have an outside shot of making the play-offs under Gary Rowett. They lost 1-0 at home to Swansea City on Tuesday night.