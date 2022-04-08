Bradford City boss Mark Hughes says he would like to bring Luton Town’s Dion Pereira back this summer.

Bradford City swooped to sign the winger on a loan deal until the end of the season in the January transfer window.

Pereira, 23, was given the green light to leave his parent club to get some game time under his belt.

He is due to return to Kenilworth Road this summer but the Bantams are keen to lure him back to Yorkshire, with Telegraph and Argus reporter Simon Parker tweeting (see tweet below):

"It’s all about timing and opportunity and I just feel we’re a good option, not only to Dion but to a lot of players" Hughes would love to get Luton winger Pereira back on loan again for next season … #bcafc #ltfc@Bradford_TandAhttps://t.co/wk8TYrKKK6 — Simon Parker (@ParkerTandA) April 8, 2022

Hit at Bradford City

Bradford City lured the attacker to Valley Parade to give them another option going forward and he has caught the eye in the games he has played so far.

Pereira has made five league appearances to date and has chipped in with a single goal.

Luton Town signed him back in 2020 but he has struggled to get into their side in the Championship, playing only twice under Nathan Jones. They loaned him out to Yeovil Town earlier in this campaign but he played only once for the National League outfit.

The Hertfordshire-born man started his career at local side Watford and played twice for the Hornets’ senior side before moving over to America for a spell at Atlanta United.

Pereira moved back to England when the Hatters came calling and is facing an uncertain future with the Bedfordshire outfit right now.

He has proven to be a useful player for Bradford City and want to re-sign him this summer.