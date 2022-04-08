Ipswich Town’s ex-coach Gary Roberts has joined Paul Cook’s coaching team at Chesterfield, it has been confirmed.

Ipswich Town relieved Cook of his duties back in December after a disappointing spell in charge at Portman Road.

Almost the entire playing squad is still his though, while there have been changes in the backroom team. Among those to depart the Tractor Boys upon Cook’s sacking was former Portsmouth and Huddersfield Town playmaker Roberts, who has now reunited with Cook.

As confirmed on Chesterfield’s official club website, the former Ipswich Town coach has linked up with the former Wigan Athletic boss once again. The move marks his return to the Spireites after seven years away and sees him land the second coaching job of his career after bringing an end to his playing days in March 2021.

In the meantime…

While Cook and Roberts have since returned to Chesterfield, McKenna has been tasked with getting Ipswich Town back on track after a dismal opening few months of the season.

It’s safe to say the former Manchester United coach has steaded the ship too, even bringing them back into play-off contention.

Their recent defeat to Cambridge United has left top six chances looking slim, but there’s no doubt that McKenna has got Ipswich Town moving in the right direction. He has helped bring the positive and optimistic atmosphere back to the club and while promotion looks highly unlikely this season, it will be hoped that he can make his mark on the squad this summer and launch a bid for Championship football in the 2022/23 campaign.