Reports emerged yesterday claiming that Liverpool have finalised the signing of Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho, with the deal expected to be announced next month.

Liverpool look to have finally got their man after January’s failed transfer, and Carvalho is now set to join Liverpool when his Fulham contract expires in the summer.

The youngster’s future has been a talking point at Fulham throughout this season. Liverpool have long been the favourites to sign him and last night, Fabrizio Romano all but confirmed the move.

Though another talking point of this transfer is the potential fee that Liverpool would have to pay – the Reds were facing a potential tribunal over the matter with Fulham owed compensation due to his age.

Taking to Twitter last night, The Athletic’s Peter Rutzler suggested that Fulham will rake in £7.7million for Carvalho, whose move will include a ‘good sell-on’ fee:

In the circumstances, #FFC will definitely take a deal worth £7.7m for Carvalho. Avoids tribunal and low compo for overseas move. Money towards FFP as well, and good sell-on. Of course, it's a huge issue not to have tied him down in first place, a problem #FFC have to solve. — Peter Rutzler (@peterrutzler) April 7, 2022

A bitter blow…

Fulham will certainly be glad to see this matter resolved and to come out of it with some sort of fee. But as Rutzler points out above, this is a problem that Fulham have to address going forward.

They’ve endured similar experiences in the past with Harvey Elliott, who was also snapped up Liverpool at a young age and for a minimal transfer fee.

The London club are producing good players but they aren’t putting the necessary things in place to keep them at the club, maximise their potential and maximise their transfer value.

Up next for Marco Silva’s side is a home game v Coventry City this weekend.