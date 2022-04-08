Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says they are still yet to decide on Ryan Inniss’ future at the club.

Charlton Athletic have a decision to make as to whether to keep the defender this summer.

Inniss, 26, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent at the end of June.

The centre-back has had his injury problems since joining the club.

Inniss was sent off in the Addicks’ last game against AFC Wimbledon and will now be suspended.

Jackson has said, as per a report by London News Online:

“There is a decision still to be made and it won’t be based on the other night. We know all about Inniss the player and the injury issue – none of that is new to us. The decision will be based on what a fit Ryan Inniss can bring to the team as well.

“Every game and every opportunity needs to be maximised. He hasn’t done himself any favours, in that regard.

“You can’t be too reactionary on one incident, I don’t think that’s fair either. Our decision process will remain the same.”

Charlton Athletic situation

Charlton Athletic swooped to sign the defender back in the summer of 2020 to add more depth to their defensive department.

He made 14 appearances in all competitions in the last campaign and has played 14 times this term, scoring a combined two goals from defence.

Inniss rose up through the ranks at fellow London club Crystal Palace and went on to play twice for the Eagles’ first-team, as well as gaining plenty of experience out on loan at Cheltenham Town, Luton Town, Gillingham, Yeovil Town, Port Vale, Colchester United, Dundee and Newport County.

He left Selhurst Park a couple of years ago and is now facing an uncertain future at The Valley.

Jackson’s side don’t have anything to play for and will be using the next few games as an opportunity to assess their players and see who deserves to stick around.

They are back in action this weekend and have a tricky trip to South Yorkshire to face 2nd place Rotherham United. The Addicks drew 1-1 with AFC Wimbledon last time out and will be looking to bounce back from that.