Sheffield United boss weighs in on Gibbs-White’s Wolves future once again, reiterates club’s stance on potential signing
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has hinted at a permanent move for Wolves’ Morgan Gibbs-White, but insists that the decision is not up to him.
Gibbs-White, 22, has become a fan favourite at Sheffield United this season. Blades fans have made the grave error of falling in love with a loan player after his nine goals and seven assists in the Championship this season, though his Wolves future is seemingly up in the air.
Reports earlier in the year suggested that Wolves could be willing to offloading the player in the summer, with a number of Premier League and Championship clubs looking to bring him in.
And speaking out on Gibbs-White’s future once again. Heckingbottom told The Yorkshire Post:
“You’re better off asking Wolves, it is not up to us.
“It is the nature of it when you take loan players, we will work hard with Morgan and he will work hard with us. It has been a good loan for both parties, but it is not our decision.
“Morgan knows how much we would love him, but it is irrelevant what we think and what he thinks really.”
Do Sheffield United have a chance of signing Gibbs-White?
Wolves’ stance is that, if manager Bruno Lage doesn’t see a place for Gibbs-White in his first-team going into next season, then the club will sell him whilst his transfer value is high.
There’s a number of Premier League clubs monitoring his progress and so Sheffield United would surely need to earn promotion back to the top fight to stand a chance of bringing him to club on a permanent deal.
Either way, he’s been a key player for the Blades this season, and he could yet be the man to fire Sheffield United to a play-off finish and potentially more.