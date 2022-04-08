Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has hinted at a permanent move for Wolves’ Morgan Gibbs-White, but insists that the decision is not up to him.

Gibbs-White, 22, has become a fan favourite at Sheffield United this season. Blades fans have made the grave error of falling in love with a loan player after his nine goals and seven assists in the Championship this season, though his Wolves future is seemingly up in the air.

Reports earlier in the year suggested that Wolves could be willing to offloading the player in the summer, with a number of Premier League and Championship clubs looking to bring him in.

And speaking out on Gibbs-White’s future once again. Heckingbottom told The Yorkshire Post:

“You’re better off asking Wolves, it is not up to us.

“It is the nature of it when you take loan players, we will work hard with Morgan and he will work hard with us. It has been a good loan for both parties, but it is not our decision.