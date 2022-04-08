Barnsley chief Paul Conway takes responsibility over signing of striker flop Obbi Oulare
Barnsley chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad has revealed co-chairman Paul Conway has taken responsibility for the summer signing of Obbi Oulare.
Barnsley snapped up Oulare from Jupiler Pro League side Standard Liege last summer, bringing him in to bolster their options at the top of the pitch after Daryl Dike’s loan spell came to an end.
However, the former Watford striker hasn’t been able to make an impact at Oakwell. Oulare made only two substitute appearances in the first half of the season before being shipped off to Belgian second-tier side RWD Molenbeek on loan in the January transfer window.
Now, speaking on the signing of Oulare, Barnsley chief executive El-Ahmad has revealed co-chairman Conway has taken responsibility for the deal.
Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, El-Ahmad stated Conway has accepted the blame for the deal given that he was in a role as acting CEO at the time following Dane Murphy’s departure. Here’s what he had to say:
“Yes, he has (accepted responsibility for the signing of Oulare) – in terms of maybe not following with the process and why we signed that type of player.
“But he was also active in this (January) window to try and amend and make some of the changes of players who are no longer here.”
Looking to the future
With El-Ahmed now in place, Barnsley fans will be hoping that they can look forward to a promising future.
Although it seems as though relegation is awaiting with the Tykes currently eight points away from safety ahead of the final seven games of the season, the club have shown they have the ability within their squad to bounce straight back to the Championship before, so they will be hoping that is the case again if they do indeed end up going down.
Until then though, the hope of a great escape won’t be given up. Poya Asbaghi’s side have picked up some important results of late and they have a game in hand on 21st placed Reading. Next up is a tough test away at Millwall, who host the Tykes at The Den this Saturday.