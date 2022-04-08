Barnsley chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad has revealed co-chairman Paul Conway has taken responsibility for the summer signing of Obbi Oulare.

Barnsley snapped up Oulare from Jupiler Pro League side Standard Liege last summer, bringing him in to bolster their options at the top of the pitch after Daryl Dike’s loan spell came to an end.

However, the former Watford striker hasn’t been able to make an impact at Oakwell. Oulare made only two substitute appearances in the first half of the season before being shipped off to Belgian second-tier side RWD Molenbeek on loan in the January transfer window.

Now, speaking on the signing of Oulare, Barnsley chief executive El-Ahmad has revealed co-chairman Conway has taken responsibility for the deal.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, El-Ahmad stated Conway has accepted the blame for the deal given that he was in a role as acting CEO at the time following Dane Murphy’s departure. Here’s what he had to say:

“Yes, he has (accepted responsibility for the signing of Oulare) – in terms of maybe not following with the process and why we signed that type of player.