Wigan Athletic’s Max Power says he “never wanted to leave” the club for Sunderland back in 2018.

Wigan Athletic lost him to the Black Cats at the start of the 2018/19 season.

Power, 28, dropped down from the Championship to League One to move up to the Stadium of Light.

He then spent three years with the Black Cats before returning to the DW Stadium last summer.

Power has opened up about his move to Sunderland and has said, as per a report by Wigan Today:

“I loved my time here first time around. I made no secret of the fact I never wanted to leave. That’s obviously a different conversation, and it’s water under the bridge.

“Things happen in football, I left on very good terms, you never burn your bridges, and that’s allowed me to come back”

Eyeing another Wigan Athletic promotion

Wigan Athletic are currently top of the third tier table and rose above Rotherham United after beating Accrington Stanley in their last game.

Bringing Power back to the North West has proven to be a shrewd bit of business by their boss, Leam Richardson.

The former Tranmere Rovers man has been a key player this term and has made 47 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with four goals and 14 assists.

Power has been part of two promotions with the Latics in the past and is now eyeing his third.

His move to Sunderland four years ago didn’t go to plan in the end but he still enjoyed plenty of game time with the North East outfit.

He played 137 times and helped them win the Papa John’s Trophy during his time there. However, he was allowed to leave when his contract expired at the end of the last campaign.

Wigan Athletic are back in action tomorrow against Lincoln City away, whilst Sunderland take on Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.