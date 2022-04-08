Tottenham Hotspur are becoming ‘increasingly confident’ of signing West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone this summer, reports The Sun.

Johnstone, 29, has endured a tough season with West Brom in the Championship. The former Manchester United man has featured 35 times in the Championship so far, keeping an impressive 15 clean sheets despite his side’s struggles.

West Brom currently sit in 11th place of the table. Steve Bruce is the man at the helm now, and he’s seen his side tumble out of the top-six under his watch with the Baggies now looking set for a prolonged stay in the second tier.

And the Baggies also look set for a bit of an overhaul in the summer, with Johnstone one of a number of players looking set to move on.

His contract is up in the summer and there’s been no indication of him wanting to renew his stay. Several Premier League clubs have been linked with him throughout the season, with the transfer chase seemingly narrowing down to Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton.

But a fresh report from The Sun claims that Spurs are becoming ‘increasingly confident’ of sealing the free signing of Johnstone this summer.

The summer ahead…

West Brom fans will surely be tired of hearing about Johnstone by now. They’ve known for some time that he would be leaving, and for the club, it’ll be a sore miss going into next season.

Bruce will certainly need to bring in a replacement goalkeeper ahead of the 2022/23 season, though replacing him with the same quality will be very difficult.

Up next for the Baggies is a home game v Stoke City in the Championship this weekend.