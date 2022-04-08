West Brom’s Andy Carroll says he wants to stay at the club this summer.

West Brom swooped to sign the striker in the January transfer window to add more competition and depth up front.

Carroll, 33, has since scored twice in 11 games for the Midlands club.

He only penned a short-term deal with the Baggies running until the end of June and is due to become a free agent as things stand.

The attacker has spoken about his desire to remain with Steve Bruce’s side and has said, as per a report by the Express & Star:

“I would be delighted if I could but I’ve just got to wait and see.”

Another option for West Brom

Carroll provides West Brom with another option in attack and has found his feet this season after a tough past few years on the injury front.

He spent the first-half of this campaign with Reading and was a hit with the Royals, scoring twice in eight games in all competitions.

The England international is a vastly experienced player and has racked up 363 appearances in his career to date, firing 84 goals.

He started out at Newcastle United and broke into their first-team as a youngster before embarking on spells at Liverpool and West Ham United.

Carroll returned to the Toon Army for the past couple of seasons and worked under Bruce before reuniting with him at The Hawthorns.

West Brom have a decision to make on his future this summer and he has made his stance clear. The Baggies beat Bournemouth last time out and are back in action this weekend against Stoke City at home.