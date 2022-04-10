Huddersfield Town host Luton Town in the Championship on Monday night and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted the tie to end all square at 1-1.

Huddersfield Town welcome Luton Town to the John Smith’s Stadium following the end of this weekend, in a game between two promotion-chasing sides.

The Terriers sit in 3rd place of the table having beaten Hull City 1-0 on the first day of the month, putting their three-game winless run to an end. They sit six points behind an automatic promotion spot, but Bournemouth in 2nd hold two games in hand over Carlos Corberan’s side.

As for the Hatters, they are one place below the hosts, sitting in 4th place and just one point behind Huddersfield Town. It has been a miraculous season for Luton Town, who are unbeaten in their last four games as they eye a surprising play-off place come the end of the season.

The two high-flyers face off on Monday, and both sides will surely be keeping an eye on other play-off contenders’ results over the weekend ahead of their tie.

Ahead of the clash, Sky Sports’ Prutton has opted for a 1-1 score line in his weekly predictions column.

“It will be a long weekend for these two sides watching to see what their other play-off rivals can do before they kick off on Monday night.

“Even so, they are both in very good shape, and a win for either will take them a long way towards finishing in the top six. But this is pretty evenly matched. I will go for a draw.”

The implications…

The outcomes for both sides could be very similar for whoever wins.

A home win could move the Terries as far as seven points clear in the play-off spots, depending on other teams around them. An away win could see the Hatters move six points clear of 7th place – making it one of each club’s biggest game of the season so far.

A loss for either side won’t be ideal at all with other teams around them on good form, but they would surely be happy with a draw.

The game gets underway at 7:45pm on Monday evening, live on Sky Sports.