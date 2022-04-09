MK Dons journey to Plough Lane to face rivals AFC Wimbledon in League One today.

The Dons will be aiming to continue their unstoppable league form, having not lost a match since January. The Buckinghamshire side have also been in stellar form on the road recently, winning their last four games away from Stadium MK.

The Wombles on the other hand will surely be desperate to put an end to their torrid form in League One. Mark Bowen’s team have not won a league fixture since December, losing 12 games since then.

MK Dons could possibly move above league leaders Wigan Athletic if they are victorious in this fixture.

Wimbledon would still be stuck in the relegation zone if they win this weekend, putting them one point away from safety.

MK Dons team news

Defender Tennai Watson is unavailable after picking up an injury in March against Cheltenham Town. Defender Aden Baldwin is also unlikely to feature again this season due to struggling with his fitness.

Predicted XI

Cumming (GK)

Lewington

Darling

O’Hora

Harvie

Coventry

McEachran

Kesler Hayden

Parrott

Eisa

Twine

MK Dons have been unstoppable for a large proportion of the season, looking likely to play Championship football in August. The mix of young talent and more experienced players seems to have worked for Liam Manning’s side. Scott Twine and Dean Lewington have been stand-outs this campaign.

With AFC Wimbledon’s league form it looks unlikely that they will come away with a positive result from this fixture.

The match kicks off at 15:00.