Rotherham United reporter Paul Davis has revealed that Rotherham United are set to offer midfielder Jamie Lindsay a new contract at the end of the season.

Portsmouth attempted a late swoop for the Scottish midfielder during the final days of the January transfer window, but their offer was subsequently rejected.

But last month, it was said that Pompey are still interested in Lindsay, and are set to try and lure him to the south coast this summer.

The 26-year-old has managed just 22 league appearances this season whilst struggling with injuries. Last campaign, Lindsay was a stand-out player for the Millers despite being narrowly relegated on the last day of the season.

As well as injuries, the form of the Yorkshire club’s midfield is another reason why he hasn’t got the game time he wanted, with the position arguably being an integral part of the team this season.

However, In light of the recent interest, Rotherham United are to offer the former Ross County man a fresh deal, Rotherham Advertiser reporter Davis claims.

Lindsay’s current deal runs out at the end of the season, with the club holding an option to extend it by a further 12 months, although it looks as though they’d like to offer him a longer contract.

Will he accept?

It would come as no surprise if Lindsay signs on with the Millers, with him playing his best football under Warne.

But, should they be promoted, Rotherham United will surely have a greater chance of tying him down to a new deal, as the last two League One campaigns haven’t gone the best for the midfielder.

He hasn’t had much game time this season, but Lindsay is an integral part of the Millers’ squad, and fans will be disappointed if he ends up moving on this summer.