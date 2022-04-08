Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted that Nottingham Forest will defeat Birmingham City when the two sides clash on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest currently sit 5th in the Championship and will be looking to boost their chances of getting back to the Premier League.

Forest are in a strong position to do that too, with games in hand on most of the clubs around them they will be looking to further their chances of securing play-offs or maybe even getting into the automatic promotion slots if Bournemouth slip up.

On the other hand, Birmingham City don’t have much to play for in the Championship for the remainder of this season as they sit in 18th and look well safe of the drop.

Nottingham Forest are the favourites going into this match and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has backed them to take a 2-1 win against Birmingham City in this game.

“Nottingham Forest are on the march. Four wins on the bounce has seen them take control of their spot in the play-offs. They have games in hand on all the sides around them too, it is some position to be in.

“Birmingham enjoyed a victory over rivals West Brom last Sunday. They do not have a huge amount else to play for this season, other than to try and build for next. Forest should capitalise.”

The Implications

A win for Steve Cooper’s side could see them go as high as 3rd in the Championship depending on results from Huddersfield Town and Luton Town. This would massively help Forest catch up with Bournemouth too, with the Cherries facing a tough game this weekend against Sheffield United.

A loss for Birmingham City could see them leapfrogged by Bristol City depending on their result, which would see the Blues drop down to 19th.

This game is certainly going to be a big game for Forest’s promotion hopes and Steve Cooper can’t afford to drop points.

The tie, taking place at the City Ground, kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday.