Blackpool have a handful of players who are out of contract at the end of the season meaning some may have already played their last game for the club.

Blackpool sit in 16th place of the Championship table following their 1-0 Lancashire derby loss to Preston North End on Tuesday night. They are now without a win in their last three games, but could go as high as 13th with a win against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

The Tangerines look to be in for another season in the second tier following their promotion from League One last year, and it has been an inspirational campaign in their return to the division.

This summer might prove to be a busy one – here are three Blackpool players who may have already played their last game for the club.

Grant Ward

Winger Ward has been limited to four games in the league this term due to injury.

The 27-year-old joined on a free transfer from Ipswich Town during the 2019/20 season, with the club knowing full well that he has had injury problems in the past.

Now, they look to have got the better of him, and having not played a single game in 2022, he looks set to depart the club at the end of his deal in the summer without playing for Blackpool again.

Dujon Sterling

Sterling has been a reliable output since signing on loan from Chelsea at the start of the season, impressing in his 24 league outings so far.

But, the right-back suffered ankle ligament damage during the Tangerines’ 4-1 loss to Nottingham Forest over the weekend, and he looks set to miss the rest of the season.

Stuart Moore

The 27-year-old goalkeeper has made one appearance each in the two campaigns he has been at the club.

He joined from Wealdstone at the start of the 2020/21 season to be the number two shot-stopper in the side, but he hasn’t even got any cup appearances under his belt.