Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor has rediscovered his form on loan at Birmingham City, but does the 32-year-old deserve another chance at the City Ground?

Taylor became a marquee signing for Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2020. He joined on a free transfer after leaving Charlton Athletic but struggled in his first season at the club, managing just four goals in 39 league outings.

The whole team struggled under Chris Hughton, but in 18 league appearances this season Taylor scored three.

Forest decided to loan him out to Birmingham City back in January. Taylor reunited with his former Charlton boss Lee Bowyer at St Andrew’s and he’s since enjoyed a prolific run of form, scoring four goals in nine league outings for the club.

Depending on whether not Nottingham Forest earn promotion this year, Taylor could yet become a useful option for Steve Cooper going into the next season.

He certainly improved in his second season at Forest and with Birmingham City, he’s reminded everyone that he’s a prolific striker who can score goals at Championship level.

And with Forest set to lose a number of attacking players this summer, with the likes of Keinan Davis and Philip Zinckernagel both set to return to their parent clubs and the likes of Brennan Johnson possibly moving on, Taylor’s presence in attack could become a useful outlet for Cooper.

It remains to be seen whether or not Taylor fits into Cooper’s system at Forest – it’s markedly different to the football being played at Birmingham City but, either playing in a different set up or coming on later in games, Taylor could still have a future at Forest.

Up next for the Reds is a home game v Birmingham City this weekend, though Taylor will be ineligible to play.