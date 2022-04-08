Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted Sheffield United and Bournemouth to draw when the two sides meet at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United host Bournemouth on Saturday in a huge match for each side’s chances of promotion.

The Blades currently sit 6th in the Championship table as they look to further their chances of getting into the play-offs after a routine win against QPR in midweek.

On the other hand, Bournemouth are looking to secure their places in the automatic promotion places, but with a tough loss to West Brom on Wednesday, it could be a tougher task than fans of the Cherries expect.

It’s a tough game to call this one, however, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has predicted this game to finish 2-2, with both sides sharing the points.

‘It was a big win for Sheffield United in midweek. It is going to be a real scrap for those play-off places now and it’s set them up well going into this huge game on Saturday

“Bournemouth suffered a bad defeat in midweek. They still have a six-point lead over Huddersfield in third, with two games in hand, but those types of gaps can get swallowed up very quickly. I fancy a few goals here, but I think it will be a draw.”

The Implications

A draw wouldn’t be the best for either team – with both teams needing to go all out for all three points.

A point for Sheffield Untied could see them drop as low as 8th if both Blackburn and Middlesbrough manage to win, which would see the Blades fall outside of the play-offs. For Bournemouth, a draw wouldn’t suit them either, with Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest closing the gap.

However, Bournemouth still have two games in hand on the Terriers – but do not have any on Steve Cooper’s side, with both Forest and the Cherries still to face each other this season.

Overall, it’s lining up to be a massive game for both sides and looks like it’ll be a good game of football.

The game takes place at 12:30 on Saturday and is live on Sky Sports.