West Brom clash with Stoke City at The Hawthorns in the Championship today.

The Baggies have underperformed for the majority of the season and have continued to do so recently, winning just two of their last five league fixtures. However, wins against promotion chasers Fulham and Bournemouth will surely have given them confidence boost.

The Potters have also not lived up to their expectations this campaign, finding themselves in a mid-table position. The Staffordshire side have been poor away from home this season, not winning a match on the road since January.

West Brom could move above Millwall and QPR into 9th place if they are able to win.

A win for Stoke City would see them overtake Swansea City and Preston North End into 13th.

West Brom team news

Striker Daryl Dike may be questionable for the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury against Peterborough United in January. Kean Bryan will not feature again for The Baggies this year, damaging his ACL in November.

Kenneth Zohore is out for an undisclosed amount of time with a muscle injury that has seen him miss the majority of the season. Matt Phillips is also unavailable, injuring his hamstring during a training session a couple months ago.

Predicted XI

Johnstone (GK)

Ajayi

Bartley

Clarke

Furlong

Gardner-Hickman

Livermore

Mowatt

Townsend

Diangana

Carroll

Despite a disappointing season, West Brom have come away with some important recent results. Steve Bruce has been brought in to steady the ship during a turbulent time. He has done just that but he is not the long term solution. Players such as Alex Mowatt and Semi Ajayi have stood out in a squad that may need a rebuild in the summer.

Stoke City are in a similar situation to the Baggies in what could be an unpredictable fixture between two sides that are underachieving.

The match kicks off at 15:00.