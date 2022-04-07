‘Limited opportunities’ – Bristol City’s Nahki Wells reveals Premier League ambition
Bristol City striker Nahki Wells has said he still holds the ambition of playing Premier League football again.
Bristol City bought the Bermuda international from Burnley back in January 2020, recruiting him after a strong spell on loan with fellow Championship side QPR.
Since then, Wells has played 97 times for the Robins, chipping in with 19 goals and seven assists. However, this season, the vast majority of his outings have been as a substitute, leading to speculation over a winter move away.
However, a move failed to materialise, with Wells remaining with Bristol City.
Now, Wells has admitted that he still holds the hope of playing Premier League football before his career comes to an end. As quoted by Bristol World, the 31-year-old said it is one of his “biggest regrets” not scoring in the top-flight during his time with Burnley, adding he wants to get the chance to do so again.
Here’s what he had to say:
“I had a crack at the Premier League but one of the biggest regrets was not scoring in the Premier League, but there were limited opportunities when I signed that year at Burnley.
“It was the ambition coming to this football club, that is something that we thrived for. A lot has gone on in life and a lot has been hindered and we haven’t hit those heights, but that is still the aim. I still want to have another crack at the Premier League.
“I know in my position, the easiest way to get back is promotion.”
Wells’ pedigree
There aren’t many strikers that have got the same level of Championship pedigree as Wells, who has played a massive 301 games in the second-tier.
Overall, he has managed 110 goal contributions in that time (83 goals, 27 assists), also starring in League Two and League One previously.
He has shown he can be a danger for Championship defences before, but Wells hasn’t really had the chance to do so this season, with 22 of his 28 league outings this season coming as a substitute, some of which were just a matter of minutes.
It remains to be seen if he can nail down a regular starting spot with Bristol City, or if he ends up having to look elsewhere for consistent starting XI football.