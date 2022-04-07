Bristol City striker Nahki Wells has said he still holds the ambition of playing Premier League football again.

Bristol City bought the Bermuda international from Burnley back in January 2020, recruiting him after a strong spell on loan with fellow Championship side QPR.

Since then, Wells has played 97 times for the Robins, chipping in with 19 goals and seven assists. However, this season, the vast majority of his outings have been as a substitute, leading to speculation over a winter move away.

However, a move failed to materialise, with Wells remaining with Bristol City.

Now, Wells has admitted that he still holds the hope of playing Premier League football before his career comes to an end. As quoted by Bristol World, the 31-year-old said it is one of his “biggest regrets” not scoring in the top-flight during his time with Burnley, adding he wants to get the chance to do so again.

Here’s what he had to say: