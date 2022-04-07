Sunderland head coach Alex Neil says contract talks with his players are yet to take place.

As is normal in the lower leagues, Sunderland will probably experience quite a large turnover of players leaving and joining in the summer in preparation for next season, but Neil insists discussions are yet to take place with players whose deals have a matter of months left.

There is some uncertainty over what division Sunderland will find themselves in next season and as a result of this, it may halt contract talks slightly as the outcome of this campaign will definitely influence how Sunderland operate in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Neil said:

“We are getting through one day, and then planning the next. I’m not planning any further than the end of the season.

“No discussions are taking place with any player.

“Everybody was spoken to when I walked in the building and I told them all: ‘whatever you agenda looks like, whatever you dynamics are, park it’, because our sole focus at the moment is to try and finish the season as well as we can.”

The Black Cats have some big names out of contract in the summer with the likes of Aiden McGeady, Jordan Willis, Bailey Wright and long-standing Sunderland player Lynden Gooch all running out of time on their current deals.

It is no secret that Sunderland’s financial situation would be benefited by earning themselves promotion, and Neil did hint at that having an impact on the club’s capability to retain players in the summer, saying:

“If we are successful in what we are trying to achieve, every single person will be in a better place to renegotiate a contract.”

Neil joined Sunderland back in February on a 12-month rolling contract and the Scottish manager has earned himself a lot of plaudits for how he’s steadied a ship that did appear to be slowly sinking following a 6-0 defeat, and two failed attempts at beating teams at the foot of the table.

How do Sunderland’s chances look in the closing stages?

With six games remaining they sit 7th and two points behind 6th with a game in hand.

The top-six is in the Black Cats’ hands, but not for the first time.

Neil could earn himself the status of being the first of four managers to deliver League One promotion to Sunderland since 2018.

The Wearsiders are enjoying a run of seven unbeaten, with five clean sheets in that period and fans are beginning to get more hopeful this could be the year.