Middlesbrough host Hull City on Saturday afternoon, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted the hosts to come out as 2-0 victors.

Middlesbrough welcome Hull City to the Riverside Stadium this weekend in what is a big game for Chris Wilder’s side. They have just come off the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat to league leaders Fulham, and as a result, find themselves just outside the play-off spots following Sheffield United’s win over QPR on Tuesday.

As for the Tigers, they have all but confirmed Championship safety, sitting in 20th place and 12 points above the drop zone. They have however lost two on the bounce, so they will be eager to turn their fortunes around against a very good Boro side.

On Saturday, the two teams face off, and Sky Sports’ Prutton has backed Middlesbrough to get an expected win against Hull City, opting for a 2-0 scoreline.