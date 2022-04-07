Peterborough United’s injury-hit star Joel Randall could return to action before the end of the season
Peterborough United winger Joel Randall could yet make a return to action before the end of the season after an injury-hit campaign.
Peterborough United signed Randall from Exeter City in the summer of 2021, securing the services of one of the Football League’s most promising talents ahead of their return to Championship football.
However, Randall has endured torrid luck with injuries and Posh look set for an instant return to League One.
Fans have been longing to see the 22-year-old in action again after some promising appearances earlier in the season, and Grant McCann has given fans hope that Randall could return this season.
As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, the Peterborough United boss said that he isn’t ready to feature against Bristol City this weekend, but he may make an appearance before the season comes to a close. Here’s what he had to say:
“Joel has obviously been really frustrated this season.
“He’s not played the number of games he expected or needed, but he’s looked sharp in training this week. He has played with freedom. He glides over the grass. He’s not ready to play yet, but he could play before the end of the season.
“He’s had a smile on his face which is important because we have to make sure he’s looked after mentally.
“The club paid a lot of money for him and he’s a good player. It’s not been easy for him as he moved all the way up here from Exeter and he’s on his own. The lads have been in and around him which is important.”
Looking to next season
Although his first campaign with Peterborough United hasn’t gone as hoped, there’s no doubt that Randall has the ability to become the next standout star at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Although Posh would have obviously rather stayed in the Championship, the prospect of seeing Randall against League One defenders is exciting, so it will be hoped that McCann can help get the best out of him in the 2022/23 campaign.
Able to feature on either the left or right as well as through the middle as an attacking midfielder, Randall is an impressive dribbler with an eye for goal, managing 13 in 44 games for former club Exeter City as well as six assists.