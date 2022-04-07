Peterborough United winger Joel Randall could yet make a return to action before the end of the season after an injury-hit campaign.

Peterborough United signed Randall from Exeter City in the summer of 2021, securing the services of one of the Football League’s most promising talents ahead of their return to Championship football.

However, Randall has endured torrid luck with injuries and Posh look set for an instant return to League One.

Fans have been longing to see the 22-year-old in action again after some promising appearances earlier in the season, and Grant McCann has given fans hope that Randall could return this season.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, the Peterborough United boss said that he isn’t ready to feature against Bristol City this weekend, but he may make an appearance before the season comes to a close. Here’s what he had to say: