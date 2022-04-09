Sheffield Wednesday are hosted by Bolton Wanderers in League One this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday have put their play-off hopes in their hands with recent results, and they will be looking to further cement their place as they face Bolton away this weekend.

Last Saturday, Hillsborough was sent into pandemonium as Lee Gregory headed the winner in at the Kop end in the 90+2 minute.

It was nothing more than their 72% possession deserved, but they will be hoping they don’t make this weekend’s game as hard – especially given their poor away form.

A game against Bolton offers up a tough task for the Owls, but they will be keen to put a good display on for the travelling 5000 plus fans.

Sheffield Wednesday team news…

After missing last weekend’s game due to personal reasons, Jordan Storey returned to training and may be available for the Owls.

Liam Palmer has missed the last few games but has returned to training – Darren Moore is hopeful he may return this weekend.

Dennis Adeniran returned to training with the team this week after recovering a lot earlier than expected, he won’t be available for another couple of weeks as he gets back to match fitness.

Predicted XI

Peacock-Farrell (GK)

Storey

Dean

Hutchinson

Hunt

Byers

Bannan

Luongo

Johnson

Berahino

Gregory

Taking their home form on the road…

Moore’s side have more home points (47) than any other team in the top four English divisions – it’s mainly their away form that has been the issue this season.

On too many occasions, the Owls have dropped points against teams they should be beating with the quality in their side.

If they want to make the play-offs, they need to win as many of their away games remaining as possible – a hard task given they play MK Dons and Wycombe Wanderers away, as well as Bolton Wanderers this afternoon.

The game gets underway at 3:00pm this afternoon.