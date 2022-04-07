Fulham are on the verge of returning to the Premier League, and so the summer ahead could be another one full of change.

Marco Silva looks set to claim the Championship title in his first season in charge of Fulham.

His side have been the league’s standout side throughout and last night’s 1-0 win away at Middlesbrough handed them an 11 point lead over Bournemouth in 2nd.

With Premier League football on the cards then, a summer of transfer ins and outs looks to be likewise – here we look at three Fulham players who may have already played their last game for the club…

Alfie Mawson

The centre-back was a marquee signing for Fulham back in the summer of 2018. But the former Swansea City man has since managed just 48 league appearances for the club and sees his contract expire in the summer.

Injuries, as well as falling well out of favour, has limited Mawson to just six Championship appearances this season, with the 28-year-old featuring in just one matchday squad since New Year.

Michael Hector

Hector is another central defender who is out of contract in the summer. He’s been named on the bench in each of Fulham’s last 14 league outings now but he’s failed to make an appearance in any.

Like Mawson, Hector has fallen out of favour. The 29-year-old has made just three league appearances this season adding to his four in the Premier League last time round – it looks like his Fulham days are numbered.

Anthony Knockaert

Knockaert has been exiled at Fulham this season. The Frenchman has featured only four times in the Championship and hasn’t made a matchday squad since February.

He remains under contract until 2023, but with Fulham having a number of players ahead of Knockaert in the pecking order, it seems highly likely that the club will look to offload him in the summer, potentially meaning that he’s already played his last game for the club.