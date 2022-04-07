Tranmere Rovers will be looking to build on their squad this summer – especially if they get promoted back to League One.

Tranmere Rovers currently sit 7th in League Two in a tightly contested race for promotion as five points separate 4th from 11th.

Micky Mellon’s side will need to go all out in the last six games of the season to ensure his side gets play-offs for a chance of League One football next season.

Here we’ll look at three players who may have already played their last games for the club…

Paul Glatzel

He is out for the season with an injury and has played his last game for the club unless they are able to re-sign him this summer.

The Liverpool loan man is due to return to Anfield at the end of this season and has impressed during his time at Prenton Park.

Nathaniel Knight-Percival

Knight-Percival was signed from Morecambe last summer as a back-up and hasn’t had much game time.

He hasn’t pulled up any trees during his time on Merseyside and most signs point towards him leaving the club when his contract expires in late June.

Callum McManaman

McManaman really hasn’t lived up to expectations this season for Tranmere Rovers, only scoring two goals in all competitions since his summer switch.

The winger has been out of favour for the past couple of months and has slipped down the pecking order. With his current deal up this summer, it is unclear whether he will be sticking around.