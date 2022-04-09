Bristol City come up against Peterborough United at Ashton Gate in the Championship today.

The Robins will surely be looking to put and end to their recent run of poor form, winning one of their last five games. Bristol City have struggled at home lately, not winning a league fixture at Ashton Gate since February.

With one win in their last five matches, The Posh find themselves rock bottom of the table with just six games to go. Peterborough United have conceded 11 goals in their last five games, finding the net eight times themselves.

A win for the Robins could see them move into 17th position, replacing Birmingham City and rivals Cardiff City in the process.

The Posh would jump above fellow relegation candidates Derby County and Barnsley if they are able to win, putting them seven points away from safety.

Bristol City team news

Defender Nathan Baker is likely to miss the rest of the season after he was substituted off with concussion in January. Tomas Kalas is also unavailable, injuring his groin last month in training.

Welsh international Andy King had an operation on his hamstring earlier on in the season and will not feature despite resuming training recently. Callum O’Dowda is also in the recovery stages of a knee injury he picked up in February.

Youngster George Tanner is also questionable after only just recovering from a hamstring injury that he sustained last year against QPR.

Predicted XI

Bentley (GK)

Atkinson

Klose

Cundy

Pring

Scott

James

Dasilva

Weimann

Wells

Martin

Bristol City have massively underachieved this season, finding themselves in the lower half of the table but safe from relegation. The Robins are currently in a transitional period with a squad of full of veterans and young talent that hasn’t fully developed yet.

Peterborough United could find that they have their work cut out for them though when they come up against Andreas Weimann who has been superb all season.

The match kicks off at 15:00.