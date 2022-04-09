Nottingham Forest have been in fine form since the turn of the year, form that has seen them enter the play-offs with games in hand over teams around them.

If Steve Cooper’s team can win their games in hand, they could end up as high as 3rd place in the Championship.

It has been a remarkable rise since Cooper took over at the City Ground. The team has won many plaudits for their impressive style of play, and they will be many people’s favourites to win the play-offs as things stand.

Up next for Cooper’s team is a home tie against Birmingham City – a game they will be expected to take three points from.

Nottingham Forest team news

Nottingham Forest appear to have come out of their game against Coventry City with no new injury concerns.

Steve Cook and Max Lowe are nearing returns, but this weekend is too soon for both.

Predicted XI

Samba (GK)

Worrall

Figueiredo

McKenna

Spence

Lolley

Garner

Colback

Surridge

Johnson

Davis

Star man Johnson…

Another real positive this season for Nottingham Forest has been the emergence of young talent Brennan Johnson.

At only 20-years-old, Johnson has become a leading man for Nottingham Forest this season, contributing to 20 goals in 38 league games.

His performances have attracted interest from other teams, as you would expect. Newcastle United are apparently eyeing up a move for the youngster, but if Nottingham Forest were able to reach the Premier League then Johnson may be tempted to stay.

For now, his focus will be on helping his team beat Birmingham City on Saturday and further cementing their play-off spot.