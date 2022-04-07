West Brom will be in the market for a new goalkeeper next season with both Sam Johnstone and David Button looking set to leave.

Both Johnstone and Button see their West Brom contracts expire in the summer. It seems unlikely that either will sign a new deal and so Steve Bruce will almost certainly need a new goalkeeper in the summer, with reports already suggesting that Bruce could sign up to two new goalkeepers in the summer.

Alex Palmer is Bruce’s current third-choice goalkeeper. It remains to be seen whether or not he’ll be given a first-team chance next season though given his absence this season, and a better option might be Josh Griffiths.

The 20-year-old impressed on loan with Cheltenham Town last season and he’s been equally impressive for Lincoln City this season. Although he’s kept just two clean sheets all season during his side’s struggles, Griffiths has averaged three saves per game for the Imps.

He’s been missing for the past few weeks after sustaining ligament damage and that might hamper his chances of vying for a spot in Bruce’s first-team net season.

But the Baggies have an ageing squad and the time to start turning toward youth is now – Griffiths is one of the more experienced and exciting youngsters on West Brom’s books, and even if he plays no.2 next season it would be a great experience for him.

Bruce faces a difficult scenario in the summer with his current no.1 and no.2 set to leave. It’s likely that he could go all out to sign a recognised goalkeeper to fill that void but if finances are tight, and Bruce is forced to look towards his current option, then Griffiths could well be a good candidate to come into the first-team squad.