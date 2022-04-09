Wigan Athletic travel to Lincoln City this Saturday as they look to cement their spot at the top of the League One table.

With Rotherham United’s league form dropping off in recent weeks, the Latics have took the lead in the League One title race as the season comes to a close.

However, it’s certainly not over yet – with an impressive win for Rotherham United at Wembley last weekend, their form could definitely pick up going into the end of the season.

It’s safe to say that this is a must-win game for Wigan Athletic, and with Lincoln City sitting in the bottom half of League One, it is definitely winnable.

Wigan Athletic team news

It was confirmed by manager Leam Richardson earlier this week that Curtis Tilt will miss the remainder of the season.

James McLean will also miss the match as he looks to be sidelined for a couple of weeks. Tom Bayliss will also be unavailable for selection.

Predicted XI

Amos (GK)

Kerr

Whatmough

Watts

Darikwa

Power

Naylor

Bennett

Lang

Keane

Magennis

Title chances…

With the end of the season drawing closer, each game for wigan keeps getting bigger.

Wigan Athletic still have one massive game left this season against Plymouth Athletic, but other than that they have some fairly easy games left.

MK Dons currently sit 2nd in League One, but with Rotherham United and the Latics both having two games in hand on them, it may be fair to suggest that it’s unlikely they’ll stay in 2nd place.

It’s going to be a good battle for the title and Wigan Athletic certainly have their foot in front of Rotherham United at the moment.