Blackburn Rovers have had a quick decline in the Championship league table since the turn of the year, and they will be looking to stop their fall when they face Blackpool this Saturday.

Tony Mowbray’s side looked set to challenge for the automatic spots, but now find themselves with a tough task to even reach the play-offs.

The injury to leading scorer, Ben Brereton-Diaz, hasn’t helped their cause, with the team blanking in games they might have won at the start of the season.

Their form has been indifferent over the past month and they now find themselves in 8th place of the Championship table.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Mowbray discussed his squad’s availability with the Lancashire Telegraph earlier this week…

Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Nyambe are both set to return to training with the potential of starting against Blackpool, with a decision to be made on both ahead of kick-off.

Tayo Edun is available to make a return, but Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Daniel Ayala, and Reda Khadra are out of this weekend’s game.

Dilan Markanday is also some way from returning to action.

Predicted XI

Kaminski (GK)

Rankin-Costello

Nyambe

Van Hecke

Wharton

Pickering

Travis

Dack

Rothwell

Brereton-Diaz

Dolan

Brereton return a boost…

The return of their leading scorer is sure to be a big boost for the Blackburn Rovers team.

His goals in the first half of the season propelled them up the table and into a surprise automatic promotion battle.

Mowbray will be hoping his goals will now get them into the play-offs for a shot at a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Today’s game kicks off at 3pm.