Cardiff City have multiple players running out of contract at the end of the season, meaning some may have already played their last game for the club.

Cardiff City currently sit in 17th place of the Championship table, and have all but confirmed a place in the second tier for next season’s campaign. A mid-table finish could still be on the cards for Steve Morison’s men, so they will be eyeing a strong finish to the season.

The Bluebirds were on a four game unbeaten streak until rivals Swansea City ran rampant at the Cardiff City Stadium, beating them 4-0. They face safety-chasing Reading on Saturday as they look to bounce back from the disappointing defeat.

The Welsh side will no doubt need a busy summer – here are three of their players who may have already played their last game for the club.

Sean Morrison

The 31-year-old centre-back hasn’t featured for the Bluebirds since the start of February, where he picked up an ACL injury against Barnsley.

He has been limited to just 19 league appearances this season, but is a solid output when called upon. With him having a serious injury and the fact his contract is expiring at the end of the season, he looks to have played his last game for the club after a prolonged eight year spell at the club.

Marlon Pack

The defensive-midfielder was on good form during the first half of the season, but has since become out of favour at Cardiff City.

Pack hasn’t been involved in any league games since the 22nd of January, when Bristol City beat Morison’s side 3-2 – evidently showing that other midfielders are preferred to him. The 31-year-old’s contract is up at the end of the season, and it looks as though he won’t play again this season as we approach the end of the season.

Isaac Vassell

This may be the most obvious choice of the three, with striker Vassell next on the list.

The 28-year-old has had an injury-filled career, and hasn’t played a single game this or last season with recurring injuries happening whenever he looked to be back on track to recovery. He now sees his contract run out at the end of the season, and the club will surely let him depart to free up some wages.