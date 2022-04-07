Ipswich Town midfielder Lee Evans won’t play a part in the “next couple of games” after suffering an injury setback.

Ipswich Town have been without Evans since February 19th, when he played all 90 minutes in a 3-0 win over Burton Albion.

Since then, the Tractor Boys have played eight League One games, winning three, drawing four and losing one, with the solitary defeat in Evans’ absence coming against Cambridge United last weekend.

Now, with Shrewsbury Town up next, an update has emerged on Evans’ fitness.

As quoted by the Suffolk News, Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna revealed that the former Wigan Athletic and Sheffield United man has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury, stating he is unlikely to play a part in the “next couple of games” as he bids to return to full fitness. Here’s what the Tractor Boys’ boss had to say:

“Lee Evans has unfortunately had a little setback to his recovery.

“We won’t see him this weekend and it is unlikely we will see him over the next couple of games.

“That’s obviously disappointing for him and for us.”

In his absence…

Captain Sam Morsy has been an ever-present figure in the middle of the park, with either Tyreeq Bakinson, Bersant Celina or Tom Carroll partnering him in the middle of the park in the absence of Evans. It has mainly been Bakinson though, with Celina operating in a more advanced role and Carroll finding most of his game time off the bench.

With Evans set for a little longer out yet, the scrap between Bakinson and Carroll for a place in McKenna’s starting XI looks set to continue.

Both players will be determined to show that they warrant a regular starting role – especially Carroll, who sees his contract with Ipswich Town expire at the end of the season.