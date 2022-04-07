Blackburn Rovers could be without all of Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe and Reda Khadra for their upcoming Championship clash v Blackpool this weekend.

Blackburn Rovers host Blackpool in the Championship this weekend. The Seasiders make the short journey to Ewood Park and they’ll be hoping to further damage Rovers’ top-six credentials, with Tony Mowbray’s side currently sitting in 8th.

They’ve won just one of their last six in the league and find themselves two points behind Sheffield United in 6th.

And Blackburn’s task this weekend will be made harder with the potential absence of three key players in Lenihan, Nyambe and Khadra.

Mowbray gave this injury update to RoversTV earlier today:

“I’m not sure about Darragh or Reda at the moment but I’d say Darragh has the better chance of being available.

“There’s no guarantee that either will be ready and Nyambe falls into that category as well – we’ll see how they come through tomorrow’s training session and we’ll speak to see the situations with all three.

“Ryan had a pretty severe cramp at Coventry and he’s struggling a little bit. There’s no guarantee that Ryan will be available but hopefully he will. We’ll have to see.”

Lenihan and Nyambe have both been key players in defence this season. Both however see their contracts expire in the summer and both look set to depart, with Lenihan having had reported interest from the MLS, and The72 exclusively revealing last month that Nyambe was set to leave.

Khadra meanwhile has impressed on loan from Brighton, having netted four goals in his 27 league outings for the club.

Season over?

It looks unlikely that Blackburn will return to the top-six before the end of the season. They’ve performed well this campaign but that early momentum they had has since dwindled, and there looks to be a number of other teams in better form ahead of the season finale.

A win against Blackpool this weekend could spark new life into the players and fans, though it’ll be difficult without the likes of Lenihan and Nyambe in defence and Khadra up top.

The games kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.