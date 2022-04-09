Tranmere Rovers face Bristol Rovers this weekend in what will be a massive game for both teams.

Tranmere Rovers currently sit in 7th place in League Two as they aim for promotion back to League One.

This week’s opposition for Rovers sit 5th in League Two, only two points ahead of the Whites, and a win could see Tranmere Rovers leapfrog Bristol Rovers in the table.

It’s a closely contested League Two table this season with only five points separating 4th from 11th and all four play-off spots are all still up for grabs.

Tranmere Rovers team news

Kieron Morris and Calum MacDonald will both be out for this game after receiving red cards in their last outing against Carlisle United, with Rovers’ appeal being rejected by the EFL.

Jay Spearing and Nicky Maynard should remain in the squad after returning from their injuries last weekend.

Predicted XI

Murphy (GK)

Dacres-Cogley

Clarke

Davies

Merrie

McPake

O’Connor

Spearing

Hawkes

Nevitt

Hemmings

Promotion push for Rovers…

This game really is a must-win for Rovers in their promotion push because there is only six games left in the season now and given the Whites’ away form, they can’t be dropping anymore points from home games.

Micky Mellon’s side have got two games against teams in the top half of the League left this season, with this being one of them.

The problem that Tranmere Rovers have is that they struggle to pick up points away from home, sitting a dismal 17th in the table going off only away games.

This is the opposite for home games though, as they sit 1st in the League Two table only going off home games.

The game at Prenton Park kicks off at 15:00pm today.