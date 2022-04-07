Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad says Herbie Kane, Jack Aitchison, Luke Thomas and Joe Ackroyd will be reporting for pre-season duties ahead of next season, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley’s chief says the club “don’t know” what will happen with the quartet the summer.

It remains to be seen what league the Tykes will be playing in next term but they will welcome the four players back to Oakwell this summer.

Kane is currently at Oxford United, Aitchison is at Forest Green Rovers, Thomas is with Bristol Rovers and Ackroyd is playing in the Czech Republic with MFK Vyškov.

Barnsley loan latest

Kane would be a useful player to have in the squad if Barnsley are relegated to League One. The Yorkshire outfit swooped to sign the central midfielder Liverpool in 2020 after he spent time away from Anfield on loan at Doncaster Rovers and Hull City.

He has been a key player for Karl Robinson’s side this campaign and has made 33 appearances in all competitions for the promotion chasing side.

Aichison has played a key role in Forest Green Rovers’ rise to the summit of League Two and is also worth keeping an eye on this summer.

Thomas and Ackroyd’s chances of breaking into the starting XI would be slim and Poya Asbaghi’s side have a decision to make on their respective situations over the next few months.

Barnsley remain embroiled in a relegation dogfight and are back in action this weekend with a tricky trip away to Millwall.