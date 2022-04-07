Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has remained coy on the chances of signing Manchester United’s Charlie Savage and Will Fish on loan.

Ipswich Town had Manchester United youngsters Savage and Fish training with them recently as part of the Red Devils’ work experience model, giving their academy talents the chance to train elsewhere and get a sample of the first-team football scene.

This has ultimately led to questions over possible loan swoops for the talents ahead of the summer, something Ipswich Town boss McKenna has remained coy about.

As quoted by the East Anglian Daily Times, McKenna insisted that the decision will come down to the players and Manchester United, though failed to rule out the possibility of loan moves. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I think it’s not our decision, it’s their decision and the club’s decision on what their next steps will be in their careers.

“We’ll leave that for now to the boys themselves and to Manchester United.”

A link to make the most of

McKenna’s previous work with Manchester United should make Ipswich Town an attractive destination for some of the Premier League side’s emerging talents. The academy players will know exactly what the Tractor Boys’ boss is about and the demands he makes, providing them a good chance to test themselves on the senior stage too.

It could be a good way for McKenna to add some excitement to his squad as he looks to build a side ready to fight for promotion next season.

Ipswich Town have made great progress under McKenna’s management and it will be hoped that it can amount to a push for Championship football next season.

As it stands, the club sit in 9th place in League One, eight points away from the play-offs.