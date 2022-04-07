Bournemouth look to be on course for a return to the Premier League despite last night’s defeat against West Brom.

The Cherries have been inconsistent in recent months. Despite dips in form though, and the odd, unexpected defeat, Scott Parker’s side remain on course to claim 2nd place in the Championship this season.

The summer ahead should bring a lot of change for the south coast club, with many players looking likely to move on.

Here, we look at three Bournemouth players who may have already played their last game for the club…

Robbie Brady

The Irishman joined Bournemouth on a short-term contract earlier in the season. He played a handful of games for the club, with his last being a substitute appearance v Yeovil Town in the FA Cup back in January.

But injury has kept the 30-year-old out since and given that he’s not really had the chance to impress Parker, and the fact that Bournemouth look likely to return to the Premier league, it seems like Brady’s time at Bournemouth came to an end long ago.

Gary Cahill

The veteran centre-back has become something of a fan favourite this season. He’s brought a lot of stability to the defence and has provided excellent cover when called upon, though the January addition of Nat Phillips has forced Cahill out of Parker’s starting line up.

Cahill hasn’t featured since January now and sees his contract expire in the summer.

Ethan Laird

Manchester United youngster Laird enjoyed a really promising first half of the season with Swansea. His move to Bournemouth back in January was seen as a really promising piece of business from the Cherries but the 20-year-old hasn’t made the impact that may expected him too.

He’s featured just twice in the Championship for Bournemouth, having only made the matchday squad once in his side’s last six outings.