Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed the club had an ‘£800k deal lined up’ before the midfielder Ollie Norburn suffered a long-term injury.

Signed from Shrewsbury Town in August, the 29-year-old has been really impressive in the Posh midfield this season.

Peterborough United managed to keep hold of their skipper despite interest from fellow Championship side Blackpool in January after Norburn indicated he would like to return closer to his family.

With Posh’s valuation not met by Neil Critchley’s side, Norburn remained at the Western Homes Stadium but he’s since suffered an ACL injury which has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Speaking via the latest addition of the popular ‘The Hard Truth’ podcast, MacAnthony outlined the proposed deal the Posh had with an unnamed club while also suggesting how and where the funds would have been invested.

“I’m gutted for Ollie,” MacAnthony said.

“I’m gutted for the team who will miss an influential player and I’m gutted for the club because we had an £800k deal lined up for him. That’s not me being heartless because I feel for the player who wants to rejoin his family up north.

“That money would have gone towards rebuilding the squad. We will work around it and it’s my job to navigate a way through the transfer market to bring success back to the club.

“We obviously need central midfielders as we only have Jack Taylor and Jeando Fuchs in there and we need to sort the goalkeeping situation out. We need a new one.”

An interesting summer lies ahead…

With Peterborough United still unsure which division they will be applying their trade in next season, they’ve certainly got a strong nucleus of experienced and young talent within their squad.

Posh have also stuck gold with the appointment of manager Grant McCann who’s proven at both Championship and League One level he’s a shrewd operator.

His title-winning Hull City side during the 2019/2020 campaign was a joy to watch and recruited with a fine balance of youth and experience flooded throughout the side.

If Posh were to get relegated, you would expect interest to ramp up in some of their key assets with young defender Ronnie Edwards topping that list.

One thing that is certain with McCann at the reigns along with MacAnthony’s anticipated involvement, the future is definitely bright for Posh.