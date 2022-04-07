Liverpool have secured the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool have sealed a deal to acquire the Championship starlet this summer.

The Reds came close to landing the youngster in the January transfer window and have now landed his signature ahead of next season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have landed him for a fee of £5m fee plus 2.7m in add-ons on a contract until 2027, with journalist Romano tweeting:

Excl: Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool, here we go. Done deal. Medical already completed with Fulham permission. 5 million fee plus 2.7m add ons, sell-on clause included. Contract until 2027. 🔴🇵🇹 #LFC NO plan to loan him back. Announcement in May.

Blow for Fulham

Losing Carvalho is a big blow for Fulham but there seems an air of inevitability about this one.

Romano claims that Liverpool will not be loaning him back to Craven Cottage so Marco Silva’s side will need to find a replacement this summer as they gear up for their likely promotion back to the Premier League.

The youngster has been a hit with the London club in this campaign and has played a key role behind their rise to the summit.

He has made 31 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with eight goals and seven assists.

Fulham swooped to sign the teenager back in 2015 after he spent time on the books at Balham and Benfica and he penned his first professional contract back in 2020.

Carvalho made his first-team debut in September of the same year against Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup and hasn’t looked back since.

He will become a Liverpool player next month and faces a tough task in breaking into their side immediately due to the abundance of options they have in his position.