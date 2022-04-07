Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder spoke to the press after yesterday’s 1-0 defeat to Fulham, expressing his ‘extreme frustration’ at how the game was lost.

Middlesbrough had won eight in a row at home going into the game with the league leaders, but succumbed to a 1-0 loss thanks to a Aleksander Mitrovic header in the second-half.

The home side had chances but were ultimately left wanting, as they failed to find the net for the first time at home in the league since way back in October last year.

The result leaves Middlesbrough in seventh in the table as they drop out of a play-off position. They do still have a game in hand on some of the sides around them and a victory would then lift them back into the division’s top six.

Speaking to Teesside Live, despite the solid performance, manager Chris Wilder expressed his disappointment at the result and the manner in which his side conceded the all important winning goal.

“I’m extremely frustrated,” said the Boro boss.

“We were well in the game especially in the second-half. It was a tight first-half. I’ve got no complaints really about how we played second-half.

“It’s a really poor goal to concede. It’s a poor challenge from Crooksy [Matt Crooks]. We did a lot of preparation on Mitrovic’s runs and where he wants to get into.

“We’ve switched off, we’ve not blocked that run off, they’ve stretched the zone too easily and after that the game is stretched.

“It’s frustrating because they were on the back foot and at that point I felt like we were going to go on and win the game.

“Ultimately we’ve lost it and I don’t know how. Even after the goal we’ve done more than enough to get back into it and get something out of it, but we haven’t.”

Middlesbrough will now turn their attention to their next game, in which they take on Hull City at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon. Boro have seven games left between now and the end of the season, four of which are to be played at home.

In those next seven games however, they do face both Bournemouth, and Huddersfield Town, who currently sit in second and third respectively. Therefore, the clash with Hull this weekend looks increasingly important day by day.