Sheffield Wednesday youngster Bailey Cadamarteri is being monitored by Premier League clubs, it has been said.

Sheffield Wednesday’s promising young striker Cadamarteri has been impressed many associated with the Owls as he bids to make a break into the first-team from the youth academy.

Still only 16, Cadamarteri has attracted interest from elsewhere too. Earlier this year, Manchester City were said to be keeping tabs on the youngster, while both West Ham and Brentford were linked in the January transfer window.

Now, speaking in a fan Q&A for Yorkshire Live, reporter Dom Howson has said that clubs are still monitoring Cadamarteri.

Howson adds that while there is interest from elsewhere, the promising attacker is happy at Hillsborough. Cadamarteri can not be offered a professional deal yet given that he is only 16, but he can be offered one next month when he turns 17.

One to hold on to

Cadamarteri has shown why he’s a highly touted talent in his performances for Sheffield Wednesday’s youth sides, impressing for the U18s and also getting some game time in the U23s.

There is still time for the talent to progress further too, and it will be hoped that he can maximise his potential and put his talents on show for Sheffield Wednesday’s future in the years to come.

Until then, the focus will be on ensuring he gets the most out of his time in the academy and fending off interest from elsewhere, with the likes of Manchester City, West Ham and Brentford all linked earlier this year.