Rotherham United host Charlton Athletic in League One this weekend.

Rotherham United welcome Charlton Athletic to the New York Stadium on Saturday in what is a big game for the home side.

The Millers finally lost their top spot over the past week, with the club now sitting in 3rd place of the table, but they do hold two games in hand over MK Dons in 2nd. With Rotherham only two points behind an automatic promotion spot, this is sizing up to be a crucial tie for Paul Warne’s side, who will be looking to put their poor form of one win in five league games behind them.

As for the Addicks, they have all but confirmed their place in League One for next season, and may be looking towards a mid-table finish with them in 15th place and one point behind 12th. Johnnie Jackson’s side haven’t won in any of their last two league outings after winning three on the bounce, so they will be eager to get back on form, like Rotherham United.

Rotherham United team news

It was confirmed on Thursday that first-choice goalkeeper Joshua Vickers will miss the remainder of the season with a broken bone in his hand – a big blow for the Millers.

Ollie Rathbone is suffering from a heel issue, whilst Freddie Ladapo has muscle soreness, but both should be fine and available for the weekend.

Elsewhere, Will Grigg has completed his rehabilitation at St. George’s Park, but won’t return to training before the end of the campaign.

Predicted XI

Johansson (GK)

Harding

Wood

Ihiekwe

Ogbene

Barlaser

Wiles

Lindsay

Ferguson

Smith

Kayode

A few changes could be expected after Sunday’s Papa John’s Trophy final win, with Jamie Lindsay potentially replacing Rathbone who may need a rest, whilst Wes Harding could come into defence and Shane Ferguson could be deployed at left-wing-back after impressing as a substitute at Wembley.

The game gets underway at 3pm this afternoon.