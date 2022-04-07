Rotherham United could lose midfielder Jamie Lindsay this summer, with Portsmouth showing interest, so a replacement will be needed in that department.

The Millers sit in 3rd place of the League One table with seven games to go. They will have one eye on Championship football next season with them holding two hands in hand over MK Dons in 2nd, whilst being two points behind.

Rotherham United could be losing Scotsman Lindsay in the summer with his contract nearing an end and Pompey showing interest.

If they are to lose their midfielder, the Millers should look at former midfielder Dom Ball, who could head for the QPR exit door at the end of the season.

Ball’s situation

Ball has managed just 19 league appearances this season, and hasn’t played a single minute of football since the back end of February.

Fans have been wondering where he has been, and in recent tweets, the 26-year-old has hit back, saying that he isn’t injured and is ‘fit as ever’:

Ive been receiving a lot of messages recently asking where I’ve been, am I injured, why Ive not made the match day squad? The simple answer is that the match day squad consists of 18 players and I’m one of those that has missed out… — DominicBall (@DominicBall6) April 6, 2022

I train every day, I’m fit as ever and will continue to push for my place as I always do. I absolutely love playing for QPR and am gutted by the teams recent results. Hopefully we can get back to winning ways to give everyone of our supporters a lift before the seasons end 🙂 — DominicBall (@DominicBall6) April 6, 2022

The versatile man sees his R’s contract come to an end in the summer as he has entered his third year at the London club, and he would be a good fit for the Rotherham United squad.

The Millers signed Ball when he was in his early 20’s from Tottenham Hotspur and was said to have had bags of potential. But, he failed to hit the ground running, and in a three-year spell at the Yorkshire club, he was loaned out to Peterborough United for a season, then Aberdeen for two seasons before signing for QPR on a permanent basis in 2019.

It was a bizarre transfer to many. With Ball impressing out on loan he could’ve easily made his way into the Rotherham United side, but Warne evidently wanted him off his books.

Now though, they should sign their former man this summer whilst he’s still at a good age of 26. It would be a low-risk transfer with his deal expiring at the end of the season, but wages may come as a problem.

Should the Millers be promoted, it may well boost their chances of a deal further.