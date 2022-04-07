Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has issued a rallying call to the team’s fans as they face a tough away double-header against Bolton Wanderers and MK Dons.

Sheffield Wednesday have been in fine form at home this season, picking up more points (47) than any other team in the top four English leagues.

Despite this remarkable home form, the Owls have struggled away from home, winning six of their 19 away matches – one of the reasons they find themselves in the play-offs rather than the automatic spots.

Even with their struggles on the road, Sheffield Wednesday are also backed by a strong number of away fans – more often than not selling out the away sections. This Saturday will be no different, with the Owls are taking 5,147 fans to Bolton Wanderers, a season record for the Owls and their best since they took 6,000 fans to Stamford Bridge in 2019.

“Keep that momentum going on the road”

With a large number of away fans comes the pressure of putting on a performance to send them home happy and keep their play-off charge going.

Moore said he isn’t surprised by the number of fans travelling across to Bolton Wanderers but knows they need to keep their home form going on the road as they have two tough trips back-to-back.

“It doesn’t surprise me with the Wednesday fans because they have been excellent all season,” Moore told Yorkshire Live.

“They have been great on the road and travelled in their numbers. To have 5,000 plus fans down there is excellent for us.

“With the home form that we have shown, we have got to try and keep that momentum going on the road. They (Bolton and MK Dons) will be different games and we will prepare for Bolton as best as we can.

“We have faced games at home where we have come up against a rearguard that has sat deep and put men behind the ball,

“I believe we have got two games coming up now where you won’t see that. They are two teams that will come at us from the start and get after us from the start.”

With their play-off spot in their hands, coming out of these next two games still in the play-offs will be crucial for the Owls if they want to have a shot at returning to the Championship next season.

Sheffield Wednesday make the trip to the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday, eyeing up a return to Yorkshire with three points.