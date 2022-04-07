Hartlepool United have had a solid first season back in the Football League this season.

Hartlepool United are comfortably sat in mid-table and have had to navigate their way around some choppy waters at times, especially when Dave Challinor left for Stockport County earlier in the campaign.

These are exciting times to be a Pools’ fan again and they will be keeping one eye on next term.

Here are three players who may have already played their last game for the club-

Jordan Cook

The attacker has had a frustrating season with injuries and has struggled for game time. Cook, 32, moved to the Suits Direct Stadium in September to add more competition and depth to their attacking options.

However, he has played just four times in the league and is due to become a free agent at the end of June.

Zaine Francis-Angol

He was loaned out to Stockport County last month to reunite with Challinor and, like Cook, sees his deal expire this summer.

Francis-Angol played a key role in Hartlepool United’s promotion from the National League this season but it appears his long-term future lies away from the North East now.

Nicholas Bilokapic

The goalkeeper provides useful competition and back-up between the sticks and is currently behind Ben Killip in the pecking order.

Bilokapic joined the Pools in January on a loan deal from Huddersfield Town and is due to return to his parent club in a couple of months time, with it unclear whether Graeme Lee will try and bring him back.