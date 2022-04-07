Swansea City’s loaned-out forward Jordon Garrick has stated he feels “settled” with Plymouth Argyle while discussing his future.

Swansea City sent Garrick out on loan to League One side Plymouth Argyle last summer, giving him the chance to play regular first-team football away from the Swansea.com Stadium.

Since then, the 23-year-old has managed seven goals and eight assists in 45 outings for the Pilgrims, operating anywhere across the front three but mainly as a striker.

There is some uncertainty surrounding his future back in South Wales too. Garrick sees his deal expire at the end of this season and now, he has opened up on what he thinks the future will hold.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, Garrick admitted he feels “settled” at Home Park, though said he will be taking it “game by game” before discussing his future at the end of the season. Here’s what he had to say:

“I will take it game by game and if they ask me at the end of the season then we will sit down and speak.

“Swansea text me quite a lot. They ask me how I’m doing, speak to me about the games, and how Plymouth is as a place and how we are doing as a club.

“I’m really happy, I’m settled. As you can see my football has done the talking really. I think they can tell I’m enjoying being here.”

A decision to make…

Garrick has proven to be a popular figure among those at Plymouth Argyle, and it’s clear to see that the player has enjoyed his time with the club.

At 23, you would think Garrick would be determined to play as much first-team football as possible. Swansea City have given him 19 senior appearances since coming through the youth academy and they do hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

It remains to be seen if he is a part of Russell Martin’s plans moving forward though, with the Swansea City boss keen to ring the chances in the summer transfer window.