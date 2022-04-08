Sheffield United host Bournemouth in the Championship this weekend.

Sheffield United welcome Bournemouth to Bramall lane on Saturday afternoon in what is a big game for both sides.

Following their 1-0 win over QPR on Tuesday, Paul Heckingbottom’s side sit in 6th place of the second tier table, occupying the last play-off spot. A win here could take them as high as 3rd place, making it a must-win game for the Blades.

As for Scott Parker’s side, they find themselves in 2nd place, which is where they’ve been for practically the whole season. They sit six points clear of third place with two games in hand, so it’s just a matter of time before they inevitably confirm promotion to the Premier League.

Sheffield United team news…

Striker Rhian Brewster is back walking freely and back in the gym following his prolonged injury picked up in January 2022, but it will take a while for the 22-year-old to return to action as he needs to get back to full fitness.

Meanwhile, Billy Sharp could eye a return, however nothing has been confirmed since Heckingbottom’s injury update on Monday, where he stated that the veteran wasn’t ready, and as a result, he missed the QPR tie on Tuesday.

Lastly, Filip Uremovic was forced off on Tuesday, but the Blades boss has confirmed that it is just cramp, and that the Croatian centre-back is ‘fine’.

Predicted XI

Foderingham (GK)

Robinson

Egan

Davies

Baldock

Berge

Norwood

Fleck

Stevens

Gibbs-White

McBurnie

Not many changes are expected following the result against QPR, but Uremovic could be replaced by Jack Robinson after cramping up.

The game at Bramall Lane kicks-off at 12:30pm and is live on Sky Sports.