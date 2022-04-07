Middlesbrough are battling Burnley and Norwich City for the signing of Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga, reports claim.

Tshimanga, 24, has scored 24 goals in 27 National League appearances for Chesterfield this season.

Paul Cook’s side currently in 5th place of the National League table and have a chance of securing promotion to the Football League this season, largely in part thanks to Tshimanga’s goals.

He’s the top scorer in the National League this season, but he hasn’t featured since February.

Despite that, reports have emerged claiming that Middlesbrough are battling Premier League duo Burnley and Norwich City for the summer signing of Tshimanga.

The DR Congo-born attacker began his career with MK Dons, making six League One appearances for them during the 2016/17 season, having spent much of his career out on loan in the non-league.

Middlesbrough on the mend…

With Chris Wilder at the helm, Middlesbrough seem to have a whole new outlook on how they play and how they recruit.

The club looks set to focus on younger players, and bringing them in at a lower price before developing them on into better and more valuable assets.

Tshimanga could be a signing that fits that bill – he’s endured a difficult career to date but has burst into life with Chesterfield this season, bringing him onto the radar of the likes of Boro, Burnley and Norwich.

If Middlesbrough can win the race for his signature in the summer then it will be a really impressive coup for the club and hopefully a signing with plenty of potential.